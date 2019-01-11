Morning Routine Habits of Successful People

If you are looking to add some flair to your morning routine, consider taking a page out of the book of some of the most successful people in history and build a new habit.

For one, you could try getting some work done from bed. Also, ask yourself what you can do that day, vowing to make a new resolution each time you wake for the morning.

Try taking a morning walk or doing another physical activity you enjoy. If that’s not quite your cup of tea, try gardening.

Start the morning with a treat. I’m not talking about doughnuts here, but by doing something you enjoy such as drinking coffee or taking the time to get yourself ready for the day. Or, meditate.

The last habit you could try to implement is to do something, anything, that really stimulates your mind. Read, learn an instrument, or maybe try a Sudoku puzzle. There’s more, read all of them from Mental Floss here.