Morgan Wallen’s Public Statement about his Felonious Public Endangerment Charges…

April 25, 2024 11:30AM CDT
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

It took nearly two weeks, but Morgan Wallen has issued a statement about his arrest – on felony charges – for allegedly throwing a chair from the roof of a downtown Nashville bar (public endangerment).

April 7, Morgan allegedly threw a chair off the roof of Eric Church‘s new bar and restaurant, Chief’s, from six stories above Nashville’s Broadway.  The chair landed approximately three feet from two policemen, who had been standing in front of the bar.  The singer was taken into custody, charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, booked into Nashville’s Metro Jail, and released on bond, hours later.

In the statement posted on his social media, on April 19, the chart-topping artist writes, “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks.  I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s.  I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe,” he continues.  “Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

Morgan is currently out on his One Night at a Time tour; his next scheduled stop is in Oxford, Mississippi, April 20.

His duet with Eric Church, titled, ironically, “Man Made a Bar,” has just topped Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

