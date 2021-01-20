Morgan Wallen’s New Project Tops Pop, Country Albums Charts
Getty Images
Morgan Wallen’s new album, Dangerous: The Double Album, debuts at Number One this week on the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums chart and earns the largest streaming week for a Country album in history. Dangerous also set a new bar across all streaming platforms.
Breaking global debut records for most first-week streams and on-demand Alexa requests of any Country album on Amazon Music, Morgan also had the Number One most added artist station across all genres on Pandora among the top 10 highest streamed artists of the week. Last week, Morgan became Spotify’s biggest all-time first day stream record for a Country album and set the record for the biggest first day and biggest first week for a Country album of all-time at Apple Music in just two days.
Making history, 27 of the 30 songs on Dangerous have landed inside the Billboard Hot Country Songs Top 50, with six in the Top 10, setting an unprecedented new record. The track “Wasted On You” debuts at Number One, making Morgan the only artist with multiple Number One Hot Country Songs debuts in the chart’s 62-year history. The song also earns him his second Hot 100 Top 10, debuting at Number 9. Morgan is the first artist ever to debut at Number One on the Top Country Albums and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.
He told Billboard, “This is absolutely insane. Thank you to the fans for making this one of the best weeks of my life. When we decided to go for it with a double album, I knew we were taking a risk, but I believed in the music and hoped it would be something y’all loved. This goes way beyond any of my expectations. I have to thank my family and friends for always believing in me, my team for all of their hard work in putting this project together, and everyone who has supported me along the way. I’m blown away by the success of this record and all 30 of these songs. I will never forget this!”