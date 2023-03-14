Morgan Wallen’s New Album Breaks Records

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with sales of over half a million equivalent album units. According to Billboard, he’s had the largest streaming week ever for a country album and this is the fifth-largest streaming week ever for an album in any genre.

His single, “Last Night” is also #1 on the (all genre) Billboard Hot 100 chart. And along with the top spot, he holds positions 7-10.

He now has the record for the most songs simultaneously charted on the Billboard Hot 100, with 36 songs onto the survey. That’s the entirety of his new album, One Thing at a Time. He soared past the previous high set by Drake who charted 27 and Taylor Swift at 26.

Of those 36 songs, 27 are debuts, also a new one-week record.

One Thing at a Time is his second # 1 album and the follow-up to his 10-week #1, Dangerous: The Double Album.

