Morgan Wallen’s Maskless Partying & Kissing Got Him Booted from “SNL”

“Saturday Night Live” pulled the plug on Morgan Wallen – as this week’s musical guest – after videos and pics hit the web – which show him partying hard, without a mask, last weekend. You see him drinking and doing shots in crowded bars and parties . . . and he’s kissing several different women.
“Saturday Night Live” has canceled Morgan Wallen’s appearance on this week’s show; after videos and photos of him partying and “making out,” without a mask appeared on the internet. Most of it seemed to happen last Saturday.
He was in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama – Texas A&M football game. Clips show him hanging out with maskless college kids, doing shots, sharing a bottle of whiskey, and making out with coeds. (Check those out here, here, and here.)
All of that goes against safety protocols, so “SNL” had no choice. Once the news hit that he was canceled, Morgan posted a video where he admitted that he made a huge mistake and vowed to change things. Here’s some of that:
Quote, “I’m not positive for COVID but my actions this past weekend were short-sighted. I respect the show’s decision because I put them in jeopardy. I apologize to ‘SNL’, my fans, and my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I Iet them down.
“On a personal note, I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places, but it’s left me with less joy. I’m gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself.
“[It] may be a second before you hear from me for a while, but I’m gonna go work on me, and I appreciate y’all respecting that, and I’ll talk to you soon.”
He also said that “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels gave him encouragement and told him they’ll find time to make it up.
It was back in May that Morgan got arrested for public intoxication and disorderly contact outside of Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville.
He didn’t break any laws this time around or get arrested, but it sure looks like he has a problem. So it’s not out of the question to think the “working on me” thing will be him checking into rehab . . . or maybe some Sunday morning counseling.
Wallen and his former fiancee, Katie Smith, just welcomed their infant son, July 10th. When Indigo “Indie” Wilder was born Morgan said he felt like his little guy had changed him, made him grow up.
Check out more, here: (TMZ, The Boot, USA Today)