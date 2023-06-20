Morgan Wallen’s Little Son Bitten By Family Dog – Got Stitches – on Fathers Day
Morgan Wallen‘s toddler son, Indigo, took a dog bite to the face – and now the boy’s mother is looking to re-home the pooch.
The country music star’s “baby mama,” KT Smith, says her Great Pyrenees bit the two-year-old child, whom she shares with Morgan… And the poor kid needed stitches.
Morgan’s ex says the dog, Legend, is a rescue. And she doesn’t want to put the dog down, as some are suggesting.
KT, who lives in the Nashville area, says she is, instead, looking to find a new home for Legend, with a family who has a lot of land and no small children.
The dog-biting incident happened Sunday(Fathers Day). KT says her pup had never shown aggression before. And: Statistics show that dogs have a harder chance for successful behavior, around small children.
Still, she says she just can’t keep the dog in the house, knowing their son may be traumatized.