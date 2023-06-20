Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Fiancée Opens Up About Son’s Dog Bite Injury

KT Smith, Morgan Wallen’s ex-fiancée, is opening up about the incident that landed Indigo Wilder, the couple’s son in the ER.

She took to socials to say she “never wanted to bring this to social media,” and warn that she would likely “have to stop a lot because of tears.”

Indigo was bitten in the face by her rescue dog, a Great Pyrenees named Legend.

She continued saying, What the world tells you to do is put the dog down because they are ‘aggressive,’ and I’ve gone back and forth with that and I knew in my heart that he does not deserve that because he is wonderful and could do really great with a family that doesn’t have small children …I don’t want him to go to a kill shelter either and shelters are full.”

She updated her story, writing that, “we just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm. I couldn’t have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by. And they’re East Tennesseans so we can visit any time we need to. Thank you guys again, for helping but for also crying with me and lifting me up.”

Have you ever had to get rid of your family dog? Where you be able to rehome them?