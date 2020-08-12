Morgan Wallen’s Debut Album Is No. 1 (2 Years After It’s Release)
Getty Images
It took a little time, but Morgan Wallen has finally done it! After 114 weeks, Morgan Wallen’s debut album is number-one. ‘If I Know Me’ took the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for the first time this week since its release in 2018. The hike beat out Hunter Hayes’ 2011 self-titled album, which took 89 weeks to become number-one. ‘If I Know Me’ spawned three number-one hits, including “Up Down,” “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Chasin’ You.”