Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ New Album Arrives At Retail Today

Morgan Wallen’s sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album, officially sees released today (Friday, January 8th). Some Walmart stores got the jump and began selling the project a week early, much to Morgan’s dismay, so he began leaking songs from the project himself online earlier this week. The Target version of Dangerous features two additional bonus tracks.
Morgan took nearly three years to make the double album which features a total of 30 songs, largely thanks to the quarantine. He tells us: [“You know, that was never the goal number. We didn’t really have a goal number in mind. It’s kind of just what happened, you know? I felt that every song was unique and told a unique story and I was proud of all of them so we just kind of said why not, you know, and especially right now I think people are really eager for music and they need music. I need it, so I don’t know, it just seemed like the right time to do something like this and it was a lot of work but it’s been very rewarding so far and I’m really proud of what we came up with.”
Writers on the album include Eric Church, Jason Isbell and Thomas Rhett. The project features his recent Number One hit, “More Than My Hometown,” as well as his current single, “7 Summers.”
Morgan will celebrate the release of Dangerous with a live performance of his new songs from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday (Jan. 12th). The one night only, full-band Nashville concert will be livestreamed for free worldwide on Morgan’s YouTube and Facebook pages at 9 p.m. ET.
DISC 1 –
1. “Sand In My Boots” (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne)
2. “Wasted On You” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak) *
3. “Somebody’s Problem” (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jacob Durrett, Ernest Keith Smith)
4. “More Surprised Than Me” (Ben Burgess, Lee Thomas Miller, Niko Moon)
5. “865” (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)
6. “Warning” (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak) +
7. “Neon Eyes” (Morgan Wallen, Ben Burgess, Mark Holman)
8. “Outlaw” feat. Ben Burgess (Ben Burgess, Patrick Davis, Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds)
9. “Whiskey’d My Way” (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Thomas Rhett, Josh Thompson)
10. “Wonderin’ Bout The Wind” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith)
11. “Your Bartender” (Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Thomas Rhett, Josh Thompson) ^
12. “Only Thing That’s Gone” feat. Chris Stapleton (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)
13. “Cover Me Up” (Jason Isbell) •
14. “7 Summers” (Morgan Wallen, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
15. “More Than My Hometown” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
DISC 2 –
1. “Still Goin Down” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ryan Vojtesak)
2. “Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt” (Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)
3. “Dangerous” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith)
4. “Beer Don’t” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell)
5. “Blame It On Me” (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
6. “Somethin’ Country” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Daniel Ross, Ernest Keith Smith)
7. “This Bar” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Jackson Morgan, Jake Scott, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
8. “Country A$$ Shit” (Morgan Wallen, Chase McGill, Jordan Schmidt)
9. “Whatcha Think Of Country Now” (Dallas Davidson, Devin Dawson, Kyle Fishman, Mark Holman, Justin Wilson)
10. “Me On Whiskey” (Rodney Clawson, Mark Holman, Ernest Keith Smith)
11. “Need A Boat” (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Hillary Lindsey)
12. “Silverado For Sale” (Dallas Davidon, Marv Green, Ben Hayslip)
13. “Heartless” (Wallen Album Mix) (Morgan Wallen, Henry Agincourt Allen, Ryan Hurd, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
14. “Livin’ The Dream” (Morgan Wallen, Ben Burgess, Jacob Durrett, Michael Hardy)
15. “Quittin’ Time” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Josh Thompson)
TARGET EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACKS**
1. “This Side Of A Dust Cloud” (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)
2. “Bandaid On A Bullet Hole” (Morgan Wallen, Jacob Durrett, Ashley Gorley)*