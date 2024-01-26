Morgan Wallen Warns Fans After Alleged Unplanned Music Leak

Morgan Wallen is warning his followers on Twitter that a new album of songs will be released today (January 26), but he has nothing to do with it and isn’t approving of its release. Morgan regrets signing a recording and artist management deal in 2014, which resulted in a 13-song album. Five of the songs were released on his 2015 EP Stand Alone, while the others were not up to his standards and were never released. Morgan claims his colleagues from 10 years ago want to release a deluxe edition of Stand Alone that would include eight more tracks from the recording session, which Wallen has tried to prevent from being released. Wallen called the move from his previous management “gross, greedy, and an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists.” Morgan will re-record his song “Spin You Around” to gain ownership and he pledged $100,000 to the Foundation to the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program to make sure artists didn’t suffer the same situation.

