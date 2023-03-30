98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen Tosses Fan Who Threw Drink On Him

March 30, 2023 7:15AM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen Tosses Fan Who Threw Drink On Him
NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Morgan Wallen tossed a fan from his recent concert in Melbourne, Australia after that person threw a drink on him while he was performing. Morgan located the group of concertgoers from where the cup was thrown and said, “One of y’all own up to it or I’m gonna throw your whole f–king group out.” A fan video shows the exchange after which the responsible party was escorted out of the venue. 

Morgan’s One Night at a Time Tour rolls on to Milwaukee where he’ll do two shows on April 14th and 15th.

He sits inside the Top 20 and climbing on the country charts with “One Thing At A Time.”

CHECK IT OUT

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'
4

Dad Jokes Are Good for You?
5

Honda Recalling 500,000 Vehicles Over Seatbelt Problem

Recent Posts