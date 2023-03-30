Morgan Wallen Tosses Fan Who Threw Drink On Him

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen tossed a fan from his recent concert in Melbourne, Australia after that person threw a drink on him while he was performing. Morgan located the group of concertgoers from where the cup was thrown and said, “One of y’all own up to it or I’m gonna throw your whole f–king group out.” A fan video shows the exchange after which the responsible party was escorted out of the venue.