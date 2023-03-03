MORGAN WALLEN TO PLAY FREE CONCERT TONIGHT

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen will play a free pop-up show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tonight (Friday, March 3rd) to coincide with the release of his album, One Thing At A Time, which is available everywhere today. Morgan shared the news with fans via Instagram stories yesterday morning (Thursday, March 2nd) with a video saying in part, “I’m gonna do acoustic… everyone’s asking me why I’m not doing a Tennessee show. I’m doing one now. Friday, 3/23. See you there.”

Yesterday afternoon, Bridgestone Arena tweeted, “The response was so incredible to Morgan Wallen’s album release celebration tomorrow night that as of 1:06 pm CT, all tickets to his free show have been distributed.”

Morgan sits at Number One on the country charts this week with “Thought You Should Know,” which was co-written by Miranda Lambert.

His headlining One Night At A Time World Tour is scheduled to kick off overseas March 15-24 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY before returning stateside on April 15th at Milwaukee’s American Family Field with HARDY. He’ll play New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park with Parker McCollum before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across all dates, U.S. and internationally. The 39-date trek includes 17 stadiums, in addition to amphitheaters and arenas.