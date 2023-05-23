Morgan Wallen ties Whitney Houston for Top Spot

Morgan Wallen‘s latest album, One Thing at a Time, tops the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart for the 11th week in a row. The feat ties him with Whitney Houston, who was the last artist in any genre to hold the top spot on that chart for 11 weeks, and that was with her self-titled album released in 1987, according to Billboard.

Morgan’s 11-week run is the most for any country album since Taylor Swift‘s Fearless in 2009, although those weeks were not consecutive.

Morgan’s previous album, Dangerous: The Double Album, remains in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, claiming the Number Six spot this week.

His current single, “Last Night,” also makes history this week as it claims the Number One spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the seventh week, making it the longest running Number One Country song in Hot 100 history.

He is currently in the midst of six weeks of doctor-ordered vocal rest which caused him to have to halt his One Night At A Time Tour. Morgan is expected to return to the tour on June 22nd at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

