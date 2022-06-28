      Weather Alert

Morgan Wallen Spent Some Quality Time With NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin In Nashville

Jun 28, 2022 @ 5:08pm
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen took a day off from his sold-out The Dangerous Tour to enjoy a NASCAR race.

The “Wasted On You” singer got to know the driver of the #11 FedEx Camry, Denny Hamlin, before Sunday’s (June 26) Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville.

Hamlin posted several pictures from the hang-out to his Instagram page with the caption, “One of us can sing.”

“Thank you, Denny Hamlin and crew, for y’all’s hospitality yesterday,” Wallen wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Hamlin during the National Anthem and flyover.

