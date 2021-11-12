Morgan Wallen speaks on CMA Awards ban and album of the year loss

Morgan Wallen was ban from appearing at the CMA ceremony, even though he was nominated from album of the year. Morgan addressed being banned from the awards as well as losing the album of the year award in a relatively vague and positive way. He tweeted, “I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings. Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y’all.” Chris Stapleton’s ‘Starting Over’ took the award for album of the year on Wednesday night at the CMAs. Recently, he took a subliminal shot at the CMAs by tweeting, “PSA: Everyone is welcome to attend my shows.” Who do you think should have won album of the year at the CMAs?