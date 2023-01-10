Morgan Wallen Shares Unreleased Song And Pays Tribute To Keith Whitley

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM)

Morgan Wallen shared a clip of a new unreleased song that seems to be honoring the late Keith Whitley.

Throughout the heartbreak song, Morgan references several of Whitley’s songs, including “Kentucky Bluebird,” “I’m No Stranger to the Rain,” and “I Never Go Around Mirrors.”

He shared the song to socials with the caption, “Sittin here waiting on the sun in a deer blind… here’s a new one.”