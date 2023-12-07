98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen Shares How Having A Son Changed Him: ‘He’s My Favorite Thing’

December 7, 2023 5:05PM CST
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen is mostly focused on one thing: His son, Indigo Wilder.

The singer became a father in 2020 with his ex-girlfriend, Katie Smith. They are no longer together, they share custody of the three-year-old, whom they call “Indie.”

Wallen recently told Billboard, “It gives me something to focus on that’s not just all about myself because for a while, I had to be super selfish. I had to mostly focus on myself or [my career] wouldn’t work,” he says.

“But now, it’s nice to really think about someone other than yourself and about what you’re passing down. He’s my favorite thing about life,” he adds.

What is your favorite part of life?

