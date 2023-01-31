MORGAN WALLEN SETS THIRD ALBUM FOR MARCH RELEASE

Morgan Wallen will release his third studio album, called One Thing At A Time, on March 3rd. He shared the news on social media yesterday (Monday, January 30th) writing in part, “This announcement has been a long time coming . . .” The project will include a whopping 36 new songs.

Morgan said, “This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows. It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

One Thing At A Time features three collaborations — Eric Church on “Man Made A Bar,” HARDY on “In The Bible,” and “Cowgirls” with ERNEST –as well as a guest appearance from Morgan’s sister, Ashlyne Wallen, who sings harmony on “Outlook.”

Morgan added, “I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak. That’s all I know how to do. My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ‘em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”

Morgan just released three new songs off the album — “Last Night,” “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote The Book.”