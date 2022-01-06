Morgan Wallen Reveals Gift Luke Combs Gave Him

That Is A Piece Of Country Music History While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen says Combs gifted him the exact guitar used to record Brooks and Dunn’s “Believe,” from their fan-favorite album, Hilbilly Deluxe. Combs had given Wallen the guitar after they wrapped Combs’ 2019 “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour.” “There’s still a note in the guitar case that kind of lets you know the history behind the guitar. And that it was played in those parts and stuff like that. So, that’s probably one of my favorite ones,” said Wallen. What is the best gift you’ve ever received?