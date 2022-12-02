Morgan Wallen Ready To Take On The World W/ Tour Announcement

Morgan Wallen recently announced that he plans on embarking on a world tour starting next year.

Morgan’s One Night At A Time world tour will feature 40 dates across four countries.

Wallen also revealed that he will be dropping a 3-pack on Friday called One Thing at a Time.

Here’s when he will be in our area:

JUN 23, 2023

Wrigley Field

Chicago, IL

One Night At A Time World Tour with Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman

To see all the tour dates click here.