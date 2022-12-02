98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen Ready To Take On The World W/ Tour Announcement

December 1, 2022 6:08PM CST
Share
Morgan Wallen Ready To Take On The World W/ Tour Announcement

Morgan Wallen recently announced that he plans on embarking on a world tour starting next year.

Morgan’s One Night At A Time world tour will feature 40 dates across four countries.

Wallen also revealed that he will be dropping a 3-pack on Friday called One Thing at a Time.

Here’s when he will be in our area:

JUN 23, 2023
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
One Night At A Time World Tour with Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman

To see all the tour dates click here.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Kissing Reveals All THIS
5

Miranda Lambert's Home Collection: 'Wanda June' - Named for her Mommy & Nonny

Recent Posts