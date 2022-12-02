Morgan Wallen Ready To Take On The World W/ Tour Announcement
December 1, 2022 6:08PM CST
Morgan Wallen recently announced that he plans on embarking on a world tour starting next year.
Morgan’s One Night At A Time world tour will feature 40 dates across four countries.
Wallen also revealed that he will be dropping a 3-pack on Friday called One Thing at a Time.
Here’s when he will be in our area:
JUN 23, 2023
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
One Night At A Time World Tour with Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman
To see all the tour dates click here.