Morgan Wallen Re-booked For This Weekend’s ‘SNL’

Nov 30, 2020 @ 7:12am
Morgan Wallen is getting another shot at being the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He is now slated to perform on this Saturday’s (Dec. 5th) show alongside host Jason Bateman.
Morgan was previously set to make his SNL debut back in October but was canceled at the last minute after videos and photos surfaced of him maskless partying at a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama where he was kissing multiple women.
Morgan shared the news on Twitter last week simply writing, “Let’s try this again.”

