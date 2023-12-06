Morgan Wallen Opens Up About Using Racial Slur

Recently, Morgan Wallen reflected on the time he was crucified for using a racial slur and shared what he learned from his mistake.

Morgan said, “There’s no excuse. I’ve never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse. I’ve talked to a lot of people, heard stories [about] things that I would have never thought about because I wasn’t the one going through it.”

He continued, “And I think, for me, in my heart I was never that guy that people were portraying me to be, so there was a little bit of like, ‘Damn, I’m kind of actually mad about this a little bit because I know I shouldn’t have said this, but I’m really not that guy.’ I put myself in just such a sh-t spot, you know?”

He added, “Like, ‘You really messed up here, guy.’ If I was that guy, then I wouldn’t have cared. I wouldn’t have apologized. I wouldn’t have done any of that if I really was that guy that people were saying about me.”

Wallen continued, “How much my words matter… That person is definitely not the same person I am now.”

