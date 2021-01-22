      Weather Alert

Morgan Wallen On Overcoming “Difficulties” Co-Parenting Son With His Ex: She’s Someone I Care About

Jan 22, 2021 @ 9:23am

Morgan Wallen has been extremely busy, with the release of his latest album…  But that’s not keeping him from being “Dad” to his 6 month old son.

Wallen and his ex-girlfriend, KT Smith, are parents to Indigo Wilder, who was born in July.

The couple are no longer together.  But Wallen says he’s “thankful to share my son with someone I care about.”

The singer stated that he and his ex girlfriend had to overcome some issues, early on, after their son was born; as they tried to figure out how to co-parent.  But he says they are doing well.

