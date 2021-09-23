      Weather Alert

Morgan Wallen Donates $500,000 to Black Organizations

Sep 23, 2021 @ 10:00am

“Rolling Stone” recently brought attention to a promise made by Morgan Wallen – reporters questioned whether or not he had kept his promise to donate $500,000 to black organizations, after his racial slur incident.

Well, USA Today looked at written records and talked to Morgan’s manager, and reporters have confirmed that $500,000 is indeed getting distributed.  Some of it by Morgan, and some by his team.

Here’s the layout:  He has donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition [BMAC] in the names of 20 people who had counseled him after the incident.  Each had the option of giving it to BMAC or to a charity of their choice.

$165,000 stayed with BMAC, and $135,000 went to smaller charities, including Young People’s Chorus of New York City, Teen Dream Center, Beatrice W. Welters Breast Health Outreach & Navigation Program, and the Right Hand Foundation.

Morgan’s record label has donated $100,000 to Rock Against Racism, on his behalf.  The remaining $100,000 is now earmarked to be dispersed to Black-led organizations in Tennessee, by the end of the year.

TAGS
#BMAC #MorganWallen #RAR #RollingStone #USAToday
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
SOS Offering Free Replacement Of Damaged, Worn License Plates
What Night Do You Get The Best Sleep?
Luke Bryan Receives a Bacon Bust (Sculpture) of Himself
George Strait Launches Special-Edition Tequila
Connect With Us Listen To Us On