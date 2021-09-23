Morgan Wallen Donates $500,000 to Black Organizations

“Rolling Stone” recently brought attention to a promise made by Morgan Wallen – reporters questioned whether or not he had kept his promise to donate $500,000 to black organizations, after his racial slur incident.
Well, “USA Today“ looked at written records and talked to Morgan’s manager, and reporters have confirmed that $500,000 is indeed getting distributed. Some of it by Morgan, and some by his team.
Here’s the layout: He has donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition [BMAC] in the names of 20 people who had counseled him after the incident. Each had the option of giving it to BMAC or to a charity of their choice.
$165,000 stayed with BMAC, and $135,000 went to smaller charities, including Young People’s Chorus of New York City, Teen Dream Center, Beatrice W. Welters Breast Health Outreach & Navigation Program, and the Right Hand Foundation.
Morgan’s record label has donated $100,000 to Rock Against Racism, on his behalf. The remaining $100,000 is now earmarked to be dispersed to Black-led organizations in Tennessee, by the end of the year.