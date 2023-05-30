Morgan Wallen notches a chart-topper + top 10 in the same week

Morgan Wallen has not one but two songs in the top 10 of the Mediabase Country chart.

“Last Night” reigns at number one this week, while “One Thing at a Time” is number eight and ascending on the chart.

This is not the first time Morgan’s “Last Night” has achieved a laudable feat. The track is currently a multiweek chart-topper on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and all-genre Hot 100 charts.

Morgan’s latest album, One Thing at a Time, also sits atop the all-genre Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.