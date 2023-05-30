98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen notches a chart-topper + top 10 in the same week

May 30, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Share
Rich Polk/NBC

Morgan Wallen has not one but two songs in the top 10 of the Mediabase Country chart.

“Last Night” reigns at number one this week, while “One Thing at a Time” is number eight and ascending on the chart.

This is not the first time Morgan’s “Last Night” has achieved a laudable feat. The track is currently a multiweek chart-topper on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and all-genre Hot 100 charts.

Morgan’s latest album, One Thing at a Time, also sits atop the all-genre Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Tim McGraw To Headline Illinois State Fair
2

Dolly Parton Confirms Duet With Lainey Wilson
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FOUR-PLAY: 4 Minutes Can Reveal a LOT
4

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Fans Baffled: He Leaves 'The Voice' for Family Time - Now She Returns?
5

Kenny Chesney Feels Like Playing Super Bowl Halftime Is 'The Kiss Of Death' - ???

Recent Posts