MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK

As Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour resumed with two back-to-back nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field over the weekend, he celebrated the final night (Friday, June 23rd) at the home of the Chicago Cubs backstage with students from the nearby Baker and Bowen High Schools. He presented a $100k check from his own charity, The Morgan Wallen Foundation, for the revitalization of South Chicago’s Bessemer Park baseball field.

Morgan said, “Our mission with the Morgan Wallen Foundation is to support youth programs in the areas of sports and music. We are thrilled to donate $100k to Bessemer Park to give the kids a place to play ball here in South Chicago. This donation combined with being back on stage performing for my fans tonight at Wrigley is a true double header for me.”

Morgan was just released from a six-week doctor-ordered vocal rest.

More than 83,000 fans attended both nights in Chicago, making him the first Country artist to sell out two back-to-back nights at Wrigley Field.

