Morgan Wallen + Luke Combs top Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart

September 6, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Country music’s reign on all-genre charts continues. 

Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” and Luke Combs‘ “Fast Car” have earned the top two spots on Billboard‘s 2023 Songs of the Summer chart, with Morgan at #1.

According to Billboard, this is the first time since 1974 that a country song has topped the all-genre Songs of the Summer chart, with John Denver‘s “Annie’s Song” being the previous chart-topper.

Also on Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer list this year are tracks by Taylor SwiftMiley Cyrus and more. 2022’s Songs of the Summer chart was previously ruled by Harry Style‘s “As It Was.”

