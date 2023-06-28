98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen + Luke Combs lead Billboard’s Hot 100 chart

June 28, 2023 11:30AM CDT
For the first time in 42 years, two country songs are helming the top spots on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” reigns at #1 for its 12th week, while Luke Combs‘ cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” rises from #3 to #2. 

According to Billboard, the last time country songs took the top two spots on its Hot 100 chart was on the chart dated March 7, 1981, when Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night” and Dolly Parton‘s “9 to 5”  took the #1 and #2 positions, respectively.

Congratulations to Morgan and Luke on this record-breaking achievement. 

