Morgan Wallen Leads List Of 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards

The People’s Choice Country Awards, a new fan-voted awards program that is a supplement to the annual People’s Choice Awards and will air from Nashville on NBC and Peacock in September, had the most nominees, with Morgan Wallen leading the pack.

Billboard reports that Wallen is in the lead with 11 nominations, including one for the night’s top prize, the People’s Artist of 2023. The tracks “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” “Last Night,” “Thought You Should Know,” and “You Proof” are all nominated in different categories, and his One Thing at a Time album is also up for Album of 2023.

Other notable nominees include Jelly Roll, who is up for eight awards, and Luke Combs and Hardy, who both received nine nominations. Lainey Wilson is among the nominees for the People’s Artist of 2023 and is the most nominated female with seven nods.

The CMT Music Awards, which were most recently held in early April 2023, are the other fan-voted awards ceremony for country music.

he new occasion is now one of the two. It will include a number of voting categories that are comparable to those found in other award ceremonies, such as the Album of 2023 and the Song of 2023, as well as some brand-new categories, including the Crossover Song of 2023, which pays homage to the show’s all-genre beginnings.

Who do you think will win the most awards at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards this year?