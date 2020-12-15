      Weather Alert

Morgan Wallen launching 'Dangerous' album with Ryman Auditorium performance

Dec 15, 2020 @ 3:30pm

John ShearerMorgan Wallen is celebrating the release of his album Dangerous: The Double Album at the Ryman Auditorium. 

The Tennessee native will take the stage at the iconic venue on January 12 for a full-band performance that will be streamed globally and free to view on his YouTube and Facebook pages at 9 p.m. ET.

The singer will perform selections off the massive 30-track project. Morgan is going into the album’s release with a pair of hit singles, “More Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers.” 

The album drops on January 8. 

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know the 5 Subtle Signs That You're More Stressed Than You Realize
The Rialto Square Theatre Wins ACM Nomination & Becomes Set for Fox TV Show
Fox TV Show Films At Rialto Beginning Thursday
Jon Pardi Re-Makes the Joe Diffie Classic 'Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox'