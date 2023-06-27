Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean + more to perform at Covenant School benefit concert

Nashville’s country music community will be coming together on August 7 for A Covenant Knight at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The benefit concert, which will honor victims and families affected by the tragic Covenant School shooting back in March, will feature performances from Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Maddie & Tae and more. Radio veteran Storme Warren will serve as the night’s host.

“This event stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering strength of Nashville’s country music community, friends, neighbors, and especially parents,” shares music industry veteran and Covenant School parent Houston Phillips, who will co-produce the show with fellow veteran and Covenant School parent Chad Schultz as well as the Covenant School staff and Opry Entertainment Group.

“I was truly moved by the inherent goodness of those who offered support, no questions asked, as we worked to create an event that would lift up our community and contribute to Covenant School’s ongoing recovery efforts,” he adds.

Tickets to the benefit concert go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. CT at axs.com. All proceeds from the event will go to The Covenant School Community Fund.

