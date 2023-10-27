MORGAN WALLEN IS THE MOST NOMINATED MALE ARTIST

Country artists are some of the top-nominated musicians for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Nominees were announced Thursday (October 26th), with Taylor Swift topping the list with mentions in 20 categories, but Morgan Wallen is hot on her tail as the leading male artist headed into the show. He’s up for 16 awards with 17 entries in total.

Additionally, Zach Bryan is in the running for 13 awards with 14 entries in his first year as a nominee.

Country also populates several all-genere categories with Luke Combs as a Top Artist contender alongside Wallen, and three out of five New Artist nods went to Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman and Jelly Roll.

Select 2023 BBMA Nominees