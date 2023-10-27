MORGAN WALLEN IS THE MOST NOMINATED MALE ARTIST
Country artists are some of the top-nominated musicians for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.
Nominees were announced Thursday (October 26th), with Taylor Swift topping the list with mentions in 20 categories, but Morgan Wallen is hot on her tail as the leading male artist headed into the show. He’s up for 16 awards with 17 entries in total.
Additionally, Zach Bryan is in the running for 13 awards with 14 entries in his first year as a nominee.
Country also populates several all-genere categories with Luke Combs as a Top Artist contender alongside Wallen, and three out of five New Artist nods went to Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman and Jelly Roll.
Select 2023 BBMA Nominees
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)
Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Country Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)
Jack Antonoff
Joey Moi
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Taylor Swift
Top Country Female Artist
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
George Strait
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Zach Bryan
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
SZA, SOS
Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top Country Album
Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Rock Album
HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Streaming Song
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Selling Song
Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”
Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”
Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Country Song
Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Rock Song
Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”