Morgan Wallen is set to match a Taylor Swift Record!

Morgan Wallen is set to become the first country artist since Taylor Swift to end the year with the best-selling album of any genre. His sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album sold 3.2 million copies in 2021. The album came out ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” album which sold over 2.75 million albums and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” which ends the year at number three. Taylor Swift closed out 2009 just like Wallen with her “Fearless” album. Dangerous: The Double Album was the best-selling album for the first half of 2021 and topped the Billboard 200 for ten consecutive weeks. Wallen’s album has earned RIAA’s certification for double platinum selling over 2 million equivalent units sold. What is your favorite song from Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album?