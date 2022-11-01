98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen Is Already Teasing New Music — Hear ‘Me + All Your Reasons’

November 1, 2022 5:08PM CDT
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen recently took to social media telling fans he was “back in album grind mode,” and now he’s already sharing new music.

Wallen shared an audio file where he sings about a love that was lost. He captioned the post, “Me + All Your Reasons.”

It’s unclear if Wallen will include this song on his next album; however, fans are already singing its praises, with nearly half a million loving the short video in one day, including fellow artists Parker McCollum and Jelly Roll.

