Morgan Wallen Hopes His Son Is Proud Of Him

During a recent interview, Morgan Wallen opened up about how much he loves his 2-year-old son Indigo Wilder.
“It always really made me happy to have him and to know that I had a kid and someone who looked up to me, but the older he gets, you know, the more I see him becoming a person and becoming like me in ways. I don’t know man, I’m just proud, it makes me proud as hell.”
He shared that Indigo doesn’t tour with him, but he spends as much time as possible with him and hopes that once his son is older, he is proud of the work he is doing.
What’s the longest you’ve ever been away from your kids/parent?