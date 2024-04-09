Morgan Wallen: His ‘Chair in Air’ Arrest Could Land Him ‘In Jail For Up to 6 Years’  

Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Bar Arrest Could Land Him ‘In Jail For Up To 6 Years’

Jail time for a superstar? Legal experts say Morgan Wallen‘s Sunday arrest in Nashville – for throwing a chair from a 6th foor rooftop bar – could have major ramifications.

Metro Nashville Police accused Wallen of three felony reckless endangerment charges, and one for disorderly conduct.

The “Wasted on You” singer was released from jail by 3:30 a.m. Monday, on a $15,250 bond.

But Rither Alabre, who’s a former New York prosecutor, and Blank Rome LLP partner in the White Collar Defense & Investigation Practice Group, told Fox News Digital that Wallen could face major legal penalties for his wild night out at Chief’s. “The felony charges are the most serious ones and could land Wallen in jail for up to six years if he is prosecuted and convicted of those charges,” Alabre said. “The reckless endangerment counts could have been charged as misdemeanors, which would have made them less serious and exposed Wallen to a maximum of up to 11 months and 29 days in jail.”

Alabre explained: “However, a reckless endangerment count can be charged as a class E felony if the alleged act was committed with a deadly weapon. For the Class E felony charges of reckless endangerment, Wallen is facing not less than one year nor more than six years in prison,” Alabre said.

A bouncer at Eric Church‘s bar and venue (Chief’s) told TMZ that he saw the surveillance video of the toss. He said the chair was heavy, made of steel and wood. He also said that he and another guard brought Wallen down to MNPD officers; and he said he believed that Wallen was drunk. Two witnesses left with officers, as well.

I was just walking past Chief’s in December, with my family… I am not amused at all by an antic which could have killed my son or hurt any other family – superstar or not. ~ Mo

Do you think Morgan Wallen should go to jail?