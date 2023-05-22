98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen Has The Most Consecutive Weeks At #1 In 25 Years

May 22, 2023 5:17AM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen Has The Most Consecutive Weeks At #1 In 25 Years
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen is breaking records, his new album ‘One Thing At A Time’ came out in March, and it has spent the last 11 weeks in the #1 spot on the Billboard 200.  As Billboard notes, the last album to achieve such an uninterrupted reign was the Titanic soundtrack, which spent its first 16 weeks at #1 when it was released in 1998.    Earlier this year, the country singer’s ‘One Thing At A Time’ single “Last Night” became his first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it has spent six nonconsecutive weeks at the top.    What country stars are you dying to see play live?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
4

Mom Sees Something in Toddler's Ear... The Doctor Says It Was THIS
5

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors

Recent Posts