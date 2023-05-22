Morgan Wallen Has The Most Consecutive Weeks At #1 In 25 Years

Morgan Wallen is breaking records, his new album ‘One Thing At A Time’ came out in March, and it has spent the last 11 weeks in the #1 spot on the Billboard 200. As Billboard notes, the last album to achieve such an uninterrupted reign was the Titanic soundtrack, which spent its first 16 weeks at #1 when it was released in 1998. Earlier this year, the country singer’s ‘One Thing At A Time’ single “Last Night” became his first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it has spent six nonconsecutive weeks at the top. What country stars are you dying to see play live?