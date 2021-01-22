Morgan Wallen Gets Honest – About Last Year’s Partying

In an interview with “People,” Morgan Wallen admitted it was “kind of a high” being famous and partying with coeds last year. But then he took a step back, and realized there was a price to pay for being reckless.
It’s easy to call out Morgan Wallen, for almost bludgeoning his career, last year. We’re talking about his arrest for public intoxication; then the maskless partying, and making out, which got him booted from “SNL.” (Although he was asked back later.)
In an interview with “People,” Wallen “got real,” about what was going through his head… And you can kind of understand how he was so careless. After a lifetime of being just “a regular guy,” all of a sudden, he was famous. And co-eds were interested.
Quote, “It’s fun. It’s a high in a way. It’s almost like I have access to a drug that a lot of people don’t have access to. Honestly that’s kind of what it feels like.”
But he also learned the downside of fame; which is that everybody knows your business. Quote, “That’s when I truly figured out that things are different. I knew that I was becoming more and more popular; but I didn’t realize it was to that extent.
“I had to take a step back, and really look at when I took that turn. That’s when I started realizing what the term ‘superstar’ meant. I mean, I get it. I understand that I offended some people, especially with everything going on in the world. I understand that.”