      Weather Alert

Morgan Wallen Gets Honest – About Last Year’s Partying

Jan 22, 2021 @ 9:41am

In an interview with “People,” Morgan Wallen admitted it was “kind of a high” being famous and partying with coeds last year.  But then he took a step back, and realized there was a price to pay for being reckless.

 

It’s easy to call out Morgan Wallen, for almost bludgeoning his career, last year.  We’re talking about his arrest for public intoxication; then the maskless partying, and making out, which got him booted from “SNL.”   (Although he was asked back later.)

In an interview with People,” Wallen “got real,” about what was going through his head…   And you can kind of understand how he was so careless.  After a lifetime of being just “a regular guy,” all of a sudden, he was famous.  And co-eds were interested.

Quote, “It’s fun.  It’s a high in a way.  It’s almost like I have access to a drug that a lot of people don’t have access to.  Honestly that’s kind of what it feels like.

But he also learned the downside of fame; which is that everybody knows your business.  Quote, “That’s when I truly figured out that things are different.  I knew that I was becoming more and more popular; but I didn’t realize it was to that extent.

“I had to take a step back, and really look at when I took that turn.  That’s when I started realizing what the term ‘superstar’ meant.  I mean, I get it.  I understand that I offended some people, especially with everything going on in the world.  I understand that.”

 

TAGS
#MorganWallen SNL
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Are the Most Important Things to Have in Common with Your Partner
Tennessee May Build a Statue of Dolly Parton on its Capitol Grounds in Nashville
Mega Millions Drawing=$970 Million, Powerball Drawing =$730 Million
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do You Think Nice Guys Finish Last?
Joliet: Unidentified Man Pulled From The Des Plaines River