Morgan Wallen Fulfills Promise to Donate $500K to Black-Led Groups

The half a million dollars, which Morgan Wallen had promised to donate to Black-led organizations, has been paid.
Fox News Digital reports that, according to Morgan’s manager, Seth England, the singer gave $100,000 to the National Museum of African American Music, in Nashville, earlier this month; $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), of which $135,000 was redistributed to other organizations by the BMAC, according to USA Today; and $100,000 went to Rock Against Racism via Morgan’s record label, Big Loud Records.
The agreement to donate the money was part of Morgan’s apology to the Black community, in the wake of the racial slur he uttered in early 2021.
The comment was caught on video by Morgan’s neighbor who was secretly recording him after Wallen’s drunken night out, in Nashville, with friends.