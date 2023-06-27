Morgan Wallen Fulfills 19-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s Bucket List Wish

Morgan Wallen made a dream come true for a 19-year-old girl fighting a rare form of bone cancer during his concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The fan held up a sign that read, “GOALS: Beat cancer twice [Check], Picture with Morgan Wallen [???]” to get Morgan’s attention, and it worked.

He spotted the sign, stopped the show, and went over to the fan to ensure they got their picture together.

