Morgan Wallen Fulfills 19-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s Bucket List Wish

June 27, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen made a dream come true for a 19-year-old girl fighting a rare form of bone cancer during his concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The fan held up a sign that read, “GOALS: Beat cancer twice [Check], Picture with Morgan Wallen [???]” to get Morgan’s attention, and it worked.

He spotted the sign, stopped the show, and went over to the fan to ensure they got their picture together.

What is on your bucket list?

