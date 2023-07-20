98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen earns two new RIAA certifications

July 20, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen‘s “Thought You Should Know” and “Don’t Think Jesus” are now RIAA-certified double-Platinum and Platinum, respectively.

Both songs are off Morgan’s latest album, One Thing At A Time. The expansive 36-track collection also features the chart-topping singles “Last Night,” “You Proof” and the title track as well as Morgan’s new single, “Everything I Love.”

Currently, the country superstar’s sitting atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his 23-week #1 song, “Last Night.”

You can catch Morgan on his ongoing One Night At A Time World Tour. For tickets, visit morganwallen.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
5

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?

Recent Posts