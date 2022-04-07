Morgan Wallen Donates $25000 Towards Wildfire Relief

Morgan Wallen has donated $25,000 through his More Than My Hometown Foundation to the Greater Good Music organization. The money will benefit relief workers in his hometown of Sneedville, Tennessee with wildlife disaster relief efforts in the form of hot meals, mobile food pantries, clothing, and supplies. Two wildfires have been burning near Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Sevier County, Tennessee. Over 3,000 acres burned last week and an evacuation of 11,000 homes took place. The fire destroyed three structures before being 95 percent contained on Monday, April 4th.