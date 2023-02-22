Morgan Wallen dominates Billboard’s country charts

ABC

This week, Morgan Wallen not only climbs to #1 with “Thought You Should Know,” he also tops every country chart Billboard publishes. The track from his forthcoming One Night at a Time album is his eighth career #1.

Meanwhile, “Last Night,” another cut from the record, lands at the top of three other charts: Hot Country Songs, Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs. Simultaneously, Morgan’s current record, Dangerous: The Double Album, continues its reign on the Top Country Albums tally.

Most recently, Luke Combs topped all five charts in 2019. Kane Brown was the first to accomplish the feat in 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.