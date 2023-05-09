98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After ‘Bad News’ From Doctors

May 9, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After ‘Bad News’ From Doctors
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen took to Instagram to share some “bad news” he got from his doctor.

He said, “I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible.”

He continued, “So I went in and go scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

He said his doctor advised that he go on vocal rest for six weeks, which he intends to do.

He and his team are working on rescheduling all the dates during the time frame.

Based on this info this will not include his stops here in Chicago, for now. As always keep it locked here for the latest updates on Morgan’s situation.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...

Recent Posts