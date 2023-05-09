Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After ‘Bad News’ From Doctors

Morgan Wallen took to Instagram to share some “bad news” he got from his doctor.

He said, “I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible.”

He continued, “So I went in and go scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

He said his doctor advised that he go on vocal rest for six weeks, which he intends to do.

He and his team are working on rescheduling all the dates during the time frame.

Based on this info this will not include his stops here in Chicago, for now. As always keep it locked here for the latest updates on Morgan’s situation.