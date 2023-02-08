MORGAN WALLEN BROUGHT HARDY HOME FROM HOSPITAL

When HARDY — whose real name is Michael Hardy — was seriously hurt in a tour bus accident near Nashville back in October, it was his good friend Morgan Wallen who brought him home from the hospital, according to HARDY’s mom, Sarah Hardy. She was a recent guest on the Got It from My Momma podcast where she said, “Morgan was FaceTiming Michael. Morgan from his bus, Michael on his bus. They were joking around and FaceTiming when the accident happened.” She added, “Before I was able to go or do anything, Morgan actually brought Michael home from the hospital.”

Sarah said Morgan was very confused at the moment of impact. She explained, “Morgan knew something had happened but wasn’t sure. The phone flew across the room and went black. So Morgan didn’t really know. He really thought for a minute they were just playing a joke on him.”

At the time of the accident, HARDY was out on Morgan’s Dangerous Tour, People.com reports.

HARDY shared news of the bus accident on social media writing at the time writing, “There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries.”