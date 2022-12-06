Morgan Wallen beefs up his already lengthy 2023 tour with 14 brand-new shows

ABC

Just days after announcing his One Night at a Time Tour for 2023, Morgan Wallen is already adding shows to the trek.

He announced 14 new stops this week, 10 of which are at U.S. stadiums. That brings Morgan’s stadium tally to a total of 26 for 2023, after he performed his very first headlining stadium gig this October.

The star also extended his stay in Canada, adding two new dates in Toronto and one in Vancouver. The One Night at a Time Tour was already an international venture: He’s kicking it off next spring with stops in New Zealand and Australia.

Bailey Zimmerman and Ernest are direct support on all dates on Morgan’s upcoming tour, with special appearances from HARDY and Parker McCollum on select dates.

When he announced the One Night at a Time Tour last week, Morgan dropped a three-song sampler pack to give fans a taste of what’s to come from him musically in 2023. Those songs are “Tennessee Fan,” “Days That End in Why” and “One Thing at a Time,” the latter of which inspired the name of his tour.

