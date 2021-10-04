Morgan Wallen Banned from Attending CMA Awards – But Song Writers and Producers Welcome

Morgan Wallen will not be allowed to attend this year’s CMA Awards, though he has been nominated for “Album of the Year,” for his multi-platinum project, Dangerous: The Double Album. The decision from the organization stems from the racial slur incident, in which Wallen was caught on video, after a drunken night out with friends, earlier this year.
CMA CEO Sarah Trahern told The Los Angeles Times, “This is the first time in the history of the CMA, to my knowledge, anyone has ever been disqualified for conduct. Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way.”
Trahern further explained, “This was something we looked at from so many angles. The decision, ultimately, was the man would not be allowed; but the music and the people who were part of it (songwriters and producers) could be eligible. That made his music eligible in five categories, and ultimately, he was nominated in one…”
The CMA Awards will be held in Nashville, November 10th. They will air, live, on ABC.