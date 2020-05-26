Morgan Wallen apologized on Sunday to the staff of Kid Rock’s Nashville bar
Wallen had had too much to drink at the bar and became disorderly. Police asked him and his friends to leave, however, Morgan refused and was arrested.
“I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” tweeted Wallen. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.