Morgan Wallen – All 36 Songs on New Album ALL Make Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Morgan Wallen Breaks Record for Most Entries in Billboard Hot 100

Morgan Wallen’s new album is breaking a BIG Billboard record.

The singer’s ‘One Thing At A Time’ album is shaping up to be one of the biggest in music history.

It has already accomplished the biggest streaming week of any country album in history.

And now it’s on par with some of the absolute biggest stars in all of music. All 36 songs on the album are currently on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs of all genres – And that takes into account streaming and physical sales.

By having all 36 songs on the chart, he sets the record for most places on the list by one artist at the same time.