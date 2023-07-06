Morgan Wallen Adds 13th Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Morgan Wallen is on top of the music world.

The country star has extended his stay to 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart.

“Last Night” is now one of only 14 hits ever to have led the Hot 100 for at least that long. The song boasts 72.9 million radio airplay impressions and sold 8,000 downloads in June alone.

Additionally, “Last Night” tops Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart for the 21st week, tying for the sixth-longest rule since the chart became in 1958.

Which song by Wallen is your favorite and why?